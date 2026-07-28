Six booked for targeting NRI’s land with forged documents, impersonation in Zirakpur

A 91-year-old Canada-based NRI’s 15-bigha agricultural land in Kishanpura village, Zirakpur, was allegedly targeted by a group that used forged documents, an impersonator and a civil court order in an attempt to take control of the property.

According to the FIR, the accused used the forged agreement to file a civil suit in a Dera Bassi court. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, the land belongs to Karnail Singh, 91, who has been living abroad since July 2024. The property was being looked after by a caretaker in his absence.

The alleged fraud came to light when Karnail Singh’s son, retired Colonel Gurinder Singh, visited the land and found unknown persons on the property. On checking the revenue records, he found that a civil court in Dera Bassi had passed a stay order on November 6, 2025, restraining the sale or transfer of the land.

Police alleged that the accused prepared a forged agreement to sell dated April 23, 2025, showing that Karnail Singh had agreed to sell two kanals of the land for ₹1.1 crore. The FIR states that the accused used an impersonator posing as the landowner and relied on a fake Aadhaar card carrying a Ludhiana address.

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{{^usCountry}} During the inquiry, police found that the stamp paper used for the agreement had been purchased a day after the date mentioned on the document. Passport records also showed that Karnail Singh had been in Canada when the agreement was purportedly executed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the inquiry, police found that the stamp paper used for the agreement had been purchased a day after the date mentioned on the document. Passport records also showed that Karnail Singh had been in Canada when the agreement was purportedly executed. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FIR, the accused used the forged agreement to file a civil suit in a Dera Bassi court. Court notices were allegedly sent to the fake address, following which the landowner did not appear in the proceedings and the court granted a stay order.

The inquiry also found that a property dealer had entered into a separate agreement to purchase one acre of the land for ₹6.8 crore and paid ₹10 lakh as token money. Police alleged that the caretaker was later pressured to vacate the land.

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Police have booked Sarbjit Singh, Shinderpal Singh alias Kaka, Suraj Prakash, Suleman, Vikram Sharma and Ravinder Singh. The role of other persons, including the property broker, village sarpanch and stamp vendor, is under investigation.

The FIR was registered under Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating), 336(2), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).