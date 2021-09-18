Six eunuchs booked for firing gunshots at rivals in Punjab’s Kharar

Police have booked six eunuchs for allegedly opening fire at their rivals to establish supremacy in their area of operation in Landran, Mohali.

In the police complaint, Ajanay Jasnoor Mahant, disciple of Pooja Mahant of Kharar, alleged that their group had a dispute with the group of Manit Kumar, alias Maniksha; Kuldeep Rana and Jyoti Dancer, over intrusions into their area.

On Thursday night, Ajanay said they were heading towards Ludhiana in a Mahindra Bolero, when Manit, Kuldeep and Jyoti, along with three unidentified people, intercepted their car with their Hyundai i20 in Kharar.

Kuldeep approached their vehicle, and following heated arguments, pulled out a pistol and fired three shots at them, but missed. The group then sped away in their car, Ajanay alleged.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the six occupants of the Hyundai i20 at the Kharar police station.