Six held for committing robberies at deras in Punjab, Haryana & HP

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:36 AM IST

Police said that the accused used to conduct a recce of the deras and commit robberies there at night; they robbed at least over 20 deras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Kaithal police have busted an inter-state gang involved in the robbery and loot at religious deras in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh with the arrest of six persons.

The police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Karora Ram, Naseeb Singh and Laddi- residents of Bhadson of Patiala district in Punjab and Manga Singh, Vinod Kumar and Sawar Singh of Shahzadpur of Ambala district in Haryana.

Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said that the accused have admitted their involvement in the robberies at six deras in different locations of the district since March this year. They were produced in court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

The SP said that the accused used to conduct a recce of the deras and commit robberies there at night.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in loot at six deras in the Kaithal district, including Kathwar, Baba Ladana, Dandota, Sauntha and Nauch villages.

He said that the accused have also told the police that they have robbed at least 20 deras in Barnala, Patiala and Ludhiana in Punjab and different locations in Himachal Pradesh.

Accused Karora Ram is also facing loot and robbery cases and he formed the gang by involving his friends and cousin brothers.

