Six held for murder bid on realtor, his kin over 9.5-acre agricultural land in Ludhiana
Six held for murder bid on realtor, his kin over 9.5-acre agricultural land in Ludhiana

A case was registered under sections of IPC at the Meharban police station against six people for carrying out a murder bid on a realtor and his kin over 9.5-acre agricultural land in Kakka village in Ludhiana
The accused had barged into the house and pelted stones on the realtor, and his kin; they had also carried out a murder bod by opening fire on them. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six people were arrested for attempting to murder a realtor and his kin over 9.5-acre agricultural land in Kakka village on Sunday.

The victim, Naushad Ali of Kakka village, alleged that the accused had barged into the house and pelted stones on his family, and had also opened fire at them with intention to kill on Saturday night.

The victims fled to the roof of the house and cried for help. They also called a former sarpanch Sulinder Kumar who turned up at the spot with other villagers, causing the accused to flee.

While Goldy, Manohar Lal, Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Imran Khan have been arrested, Sikandar Khan, and two unidentified accomplices are on the run.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the victim’s elderly mother was injured in the incident, which reportedly took place to grab the complainant’s land.

“The accused were arrested within hours of receiving the report, “ the ADCP said.

A case was registered under Sections 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (damages), 452 ( house-trespass), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 ( criminal intimidation), 511 ( attempting to commit offences), 148 ( rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act at the Meharban police station.

