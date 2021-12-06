Six held for murder bid on realtor, his kin over 9.5-acre agricultural land in Ludhiana

Six people were arrested for attempting to murder a realtor and his kin over 9.5-acre agricultural land in Kakka village on Sunday.

The victim, Naushad Ali of Kakka village, alleged that the accused had barged into the house and pelted stones on his family, and had also opened fire at them with intention to kill on Saturday night.

The victims fled to the roof of the house and cried for help. They also called a former sarpanch Sulinder Kumar who turned up at the spot with other villagers, causing the accused to flee.

While Goldy, Manohar Lal, Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Imran Khan have been arrested, Sikandar Khan, and two unidentified accomplices are on the run.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the victim’s elderly mother was injured in the incident, which reportedly took place to grab the complainant’s land.

“The accused were arrested within hours of receiving the report, “ the ADCP said.

A case was registered under Sections 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (damages), 452 ( house-trespass), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 ( criminal intimidation), 511 ( attempting to commit offences), 148 ( rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act at the Meharban police station.

