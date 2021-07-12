Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six houses swept away as landslide hits Himachal's Kangra district
chandigarh news

Six houses swept away as landslide hits Himachal's Kangra district

At least six houses were swept away and more than 10 people were feared trapped after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit the remote high-altitude village of Boh in the Shahpur sub division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday
By Naresh Thakur
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Houses damaged in a flashflood that hit Kangra district after overnight rain on Monday. (HT Photo)

At least six houses were swept away and more than 10 people were feared trapped after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit the remote high-altitude village of Boh in the Shahpur sub division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday.

Kangra District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) training and capacity builder coordinator Bhanu Sharma said that rescue teams were on their way to Boh, which is 45km from Dharamshala, but the road was blocked due to landslides.

Also watch: Flash flood after cloudburst in Himachal’s Dharamshala

“The DDMA has sent a requisition to the Indian Air Force but aerial rescue will not be possible at present due to the bad weather in the area,” he said.

A police team is also on its way to the village on foot, he said, adding the extent of casualty and damage to property will be known only after the rescue workers reach the site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Chef creates ‘world’s most expensive burger’, sells it for 4 lakh

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP