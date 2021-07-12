Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six houses swept away as landslide hits Himachal's Kangra district
Houses damaged in a flashflood that hit Kangra district after overnight rain on Monday. (HT Photo)
Six houses swept away as landslide hits Himachal's Kangra district

At least six houses were swept away and more than 10 people were feared trapped after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit the remote high-altitude village of Boh in the Shahpur sub division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday
By Naresh Thakur
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:57 PM IST

At least six houses were swept away and more than 10 people were feared trapped after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit the remote high-altitude village of Boh in the Shahpur sub division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday.

Kangra District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) training and capacity builder coordinator Bhanu Sharma said that rescue teams were on their way to Boh, which is 45km from Dharamshala, but the road was blocked due to landslides.

“The DDMA has sent a requisition to the Indian Air Force but aerial rescue will not be possible at present due to the bad weather in the area,” he said.

A police team is also on its way to the village on foot, he said, adding the extent of casualty and damage to property will be known only after the rescue workers reach the site.

