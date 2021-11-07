Ludhiana: Six miscreants rob Ludhiana man of car, cash, mobile in Samrala

Six miscreants allegedly robbed a Ludhiana resident of his car, ₹18,000 in cash and a mobile phone after thrashing him outside a restaurant near Neelon Canal Bridge in Samrala on Saturday night.

Victim Amandeep Kumar, of Preet Nagar in Ludhiana, had gone to the restaurant for dinner with a friend at the time of the incident. The Samrala police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The victim said as they walked toward his Ford Figo car which was parked outside the restaurant after having dinner, a Mitsubishi Lancer car stopped near them. Six people alighted from the car and walked towards him.

They thrashed him, snatched his car keys, cash and mobile phone and drove away. He raised an alarm and informed the police.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the miscreants.

A case has been registered by the Ludhiana police against the unidentified accused under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SIMILAR INCIDENTS

October 4: Three miscreants had robbed a BA student of his SUV in Bhammipura village of Hathur, Ludhiana, and fled. Before snatching the SUV, the accused had overpowered and slapped the victim.

September 11: Miscreants had robbed a city resident of cash, gold and his SUV at gunpoint near J-Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Lodhi Club road, Ludhiana. The robbers had also kidnapped him in the SUV and forced him to take them to his home so that they can loot cash and jewellery from there as well. However, the man had jumped out of the moving vehicle after reaching near his locality.

August 25: Armed miscreants had robbed a couple of their car in post locality J-block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar of Ludhiana at gunpoint.

