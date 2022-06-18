Six months after death, Karnal man’s body arrives from Greece
The body of a 30-year-old man, who had died under mysterious circumstances in Greece in January this year, has arrived at his native village in Karnal.
As per his family members, Vikram Singh had gone to Greece on August 17, 2021. He was in touch with his family for a couple of days, but he could not be contacted thereafter.
The family then filed a police complaint against Vikram’s sister, travel agent Narwair Singh, and others for hatching a conspiracy for extorting money on the pretext of sending him abroad.
On complaint of the Harmeet Kaur, mother of the deceased, the police had registered an FIR under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.
Later, when the family came to know that Vikram had died in Greece, they demanded inclusion of section 302 (murder) in the FIR. The police have already arrested four persons, including Nirwair and Vikram’s sister.
Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said they had taken up the case with the Union ministry for external affairs and his body was brought back after the DNA examination.
