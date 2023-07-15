Floods claim 6 more lives in Haryana

Six more flood-related deaths were reported from Haryana in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 26 on Saturday.

The Deep Strikers Division of the Army carrying out relief operations in eight affected villages of Kaithal. (HT Photo)

As per the government’s daily situation report on damage or loss, flood water has entered 403 more villages and spread to 13 districts, including Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat, Sonepat, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar, Palwal and Sirsa districts.

A total of 1,385 villages have been adversely affected in these districts with 133 houses being fully damaged and 184 partially damaged.

Nearly 5,400 persons have been evacuated and 2,500 residents are living in 32 relief camps. Besides, around 1.60 lakh hectares of standing crop have been inundated, with water entering another 11,000 hectares on Saturday.

At the moment, the government said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deployed in Ambala, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Palwal districts, while Army is in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

The Deep Strikers Division of the Army carried out relief operations in eight affected villages of Kaithal district and provided over 1,500 food packages, 11,500 drinking water bottles and medical aid to locals.

The health department said that 328 medical teams have visited the effected villages and 340 medical camps were held for the day, where 7,833 patients were examined.

Teen drowns in overflowing pond

A 13-year-old boy allegedly drowned in an overflowing pond at Rasulpur village in Karnal district. The incident allegedly took place on Friday when the boy, Sawan Kumar, a resident of the same village, was cycling on an inundated road with his friends.

As per information, he lost control after entering the deep water and drowned. He was pulled out and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Sumit Kumar, investigation officer, said a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure was registered and the body handed over to family members.

Bodies of 2 missing kanwariyas recovered from Markanda

The NDRF teams on Friday fished out bodies of two kanwariyas who allegedly drowned in the Markanda river while rescuing a boy. The deceased have been identified as Gursewak Singh, 18, and Ajit Singh, 19, residents of Sulakhani village of Shahbad block of Kurukshetra. Search is on to trace a third, Raman Kumar, who was also with them, police said.

Police said that five kanwariyas, who were sitting on the bank of the Markanda river, noticed a boy going into the water and jumped in to save the child. Two of them managed to save the child but three went into deep water and could not come out.

