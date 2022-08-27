Six of a family found dead in Ambala home; two booked

(Ambala): In a shocking incident, six members of a family, including two minor girls, were found dead on Friday in their house in Ballana village in Ambala district, police said, adding two persons have been booked for murder and abetment to suicide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Joginder Sharma said that as per initial investigation, a 34-year-old man, who was working at a managerial post with a private insurance company, is suspected to have strangulated his parents, wife and children before hanging himself.

Sharma said that a suicide note was recovered from the man’s pocket.

The note, which is seen by the HT, mentions two names — Balkrishna Thakur, his boss and Kavi Narula, owner of a private two-wheeler agency in Yamunanagar — accusing them of demanding ₹ 10 lakh from him “forcefully”.

The deceased had apprehensions that if the amount is not paid, they might harm his family and that Thakur often threatens to fire him from the job, the note mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the suicide note, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambala Sadar police station against the two people whose names have been mentioned in the note.

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa ruled out any foul play in the deaths and said that on getting the information, several teams were sent to the spot.

“An autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors and viscera samples have been collected that will be sent for testing, to ascertain the actual cause of death. Two men are being questioned and we will match the handwriting of the note,” the SP told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the autopsies, cremations were performed collectively at the grief-sticken village around sunset.

The man’s nephew Karandeep from Jagadhri said that it was one of the minor girls’ birthday on Friday and they had called the family to wish the same, but their repeated calls remained unanswered following which they informed the neighbours to check up on them.

“The neighbours knocked at their door but there was no response. Later, they checked their rooms after walking down the stairs from the terrace and found the bodies,” the relative said.

At the single storey house, the stairs end at a partially covered courtyard with a small kitchen on the other side. The elderly neighbour is said to have discovered the bodies of the man’s parents lying on a bed with wife on a single-bed folding next to it and the man hanging from a ceiling beam. In a room attached, bodies of the kids were lying on another bed. The neighbour then informed Karandeep’s family and the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh’s brother-in-law Satish Kumar, also the complainant in the case, told the police that the deceased had taken ₹ 2.50 lakhs from him on August 23 and ₹ 2.60 lakhs from another relative, unsure of the reason for borrowing such a huge amount. ENDS