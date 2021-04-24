Six patients die at Amritsar private hospital due to oxygen shortage

In the first such incident in Punjab, six critical patients, five of them suffering from Covid-19, died on Saturday morning after the medical oxygen supply dried up at Neelkanth Hospital in Amritsar.

“Due to the shortage of cylinders in the district, oxygen supply at Neelkanth Hospital dried up this morning, resulting in the death of six patients on the spot. Of the dead, two were from Gurdaspur district, one from Tarn Taran and three from Amritsar district. All six patients were in a critical condition when they were admitted to the hospital on Thursday,” Amritsar deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said.

The private hospital authorities blamed the Amritsar district administration for the incident. They said they informed the administration about the shortage of oxygen cylinders on Friday itself, but it preferred to ensure supply to government hospitals, including Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar.

Hospital informed families about limited stock

Neelkanth Hospital managing director Sunil Devgan told mediapersons that they had informed the families of the patients about the limited stock of oxygen cylinders in the hospital. “We urged them to shift their patients to another hospital, but they declined the option. The district administration bought the oxygen cylinders from suppliers for giving them to government hospitals. It is responsible for the shortage in private hospitals.”

When contacted, Khaira said, “We had conducted a meeting with owners of private hospitals on Friday about the oxygen supply. That’s when the Neelkanth Hospital authorities informed us of the shortage in their institution. We told private hospitals not to admit any critical patient or those who need oxygen supply if they have shortage as we could arrange only a few cylinders for GMCH, where more patients are admitted. Private hospitals are responsible for arranging the required number of cylinders. If Neelkanth Hospital was short of supply, they should have referred the patients to other hospitals.”

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said, “The hospital authorities informed the families of the patients, and they gave a written consent form on Friday. It said that the hospital is short of oxygen supply and that the family members are responsible for any consequence. We will conduct an inquiry and ensure that no such incident happens in future.”