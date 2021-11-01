Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six years on, Chandigarh’s industrial policy set for an overhaul
chandigarh news

Six years on, Chandigarh’s industrial policy set for an overhaul

Chandigarh’s industrial policy, which was announced with much fanfare in 2015, assured ease of doing business, ease of transfer of property, promotion of the city’s industry at national and international levels, development of infrastructure in the industrial area, and a preferential procurement policy.
Chandigarh’s industrial policy has not been revised in six years. Under the previous policy, the industry was allotted dedicated sectors — Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2 in the original city plan. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 09:57 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With some industrial units closing down or migrating, the Chandigarh Industrial Policy is set to be overhauled to meet industrialists’ emerging needs nearly six years after it came into force.

The administration has sought industrialists’ feedback and is preparing a comprehensive report on issues being faced by them.

Industries’ director Jagjit Singh said, “We are analysing all issues pertaining to industries’ growth and other requirements.”

The policy, which was announced with much fanfare in 2015, assured ease of doing business, ease of transfer of property, promotion of the city’s industry at national and international levels, development of infrastructure in the industrial area, and a preferential procurement policy.

The industry was allotted dedicated sectors — Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2 in the original city plan. Phases 1 and 2 have 1,884 plots spread over 150 acres.

“In the last five years, the number of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) have decreased by nearly 35% and industrial workforce has shrunk by around 20%. Nearly 40% space in the twin industrial areas is lying vacant,” said a senior UT official, who did not wish to be named.

RELATED STORIES

Lauding the move to reassess the industrial policy, Industries’ Association of Chandigarh president Pankaj Khanna said, “Industrial Area Phase 1 has numerous freehold plots ranging from 1 acre to 25 acres that have been lying idle as old businesses are no longer viable. Suitable policy initiatives are needed to ensure such plots serve some purpose. Education, skill development, healthcare, and convention halls can be allowed in these areas.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP