Sixth illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar in a month, four held

Four members of an illicit liquor racket were arrested after their manufacturing unit was unearthed at Chak Mishri Khan village in Attari after a search and cordon operation late on Friday. This is the sixth such racket to have been busted in less than a month by the Amritsar district rural police.

Five such illegal manufacturing units were unearthed at Chapa Ram Singh, Lakhuwal, Khiala Kalan, Kotli Sakka and Jasso Nangal villages after the police conducted similar raids.

The arrested accused are Balwinder Singh, Karnail Singh, Shamsher Singh and Sukhdev Singh of Chak Mishri Khan. A search is on for three absconding members of the gang, identified as Jaspal Singh, Shinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh.

The police confiscated 116 tonnes of lahan (raw material used for producing illicit liquor), 400 litres of illicit liquor, 10 stills, 16 tarpaulins, a water tank of 1,000 litre capacity, 20 drums, seven LPG cylinders and a Maruti car.

Hub of illicit liquor racket in Attari

Police said the accused had been running separate stills at their homes in the village and had been supplying the illicit liquor in Ajnala, Majitha and Lopoke assembly constituencies of the border district. The racket was the hub of illicit liquor manufacturing in Attari police sub division, the police said, though they are yet to confirm since when the racket was being run in the area.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya, who supervised the three-hour search and cordon operation, said the police team acted on a tip-off. “We identified the 20 houses where the stills had been running and a team of more than 150 policemen carried out the raid on Friday night. The accused had been producing illicit liquor on a par with a mini distillery. We are trying to find out to whom they had been supplying it.”

He said the property of the accused, amassed through the illegal trade, would be attached.

A case was registered under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act at the Lopoke police station.

Weekend night operations based on intel inputs

Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota, and DSP, detective, Gurinderpap Singh were part of the raiding team. Sahota said the accused were using jaggery to produce the illicit liquor.

With the busting of the six rackets this month, the police have recovered a total of 525 tonnes of lahan and 1,891 litres of illicit liquor. Most of the rackets were busted on Friday or Saturday night operations and were based on intelligence inputs.