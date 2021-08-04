Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SKM leader Balbir Rajewal’s posters as next Punjab CM surface in Khanna

Posters exhorting residents to make Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal the next Punjab chief minister have surfaced in Khanna town of Ludhiana district
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Posters exhorting residents to make Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal the next Punjab chief minister have surfaced in Khanna town of Ludhiana district.

The posters have come up close on the heels of Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni’s suspension from the SKM over his suggestion that the Punjab farmer organisations involved in the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws should contest the assembly polls next year.

Some shopkeepers in the city’s mini-market claimed to have put up the posters, saying they wish to see Rajewal as the Punjab CM. Jagdeep Singh, a trader, said people of the state voted for the parties that promised the moon before the elections but never bothered to address the grievances of farmers and small shopkeepers after coming to power. “The SKM leader is talking about upliftment of farmer and small businessmen, which gives us a hope of a better future. It is up to Rajewal whether he wishes to contest the elections or not,” he added.

Rajewal, who is currently in Delhi, expressed surprise over the posters, saying he has no plans to take a plunge into politics. “Such incidents only distract the focus of people from repealing of the three farm laws. I have never talked about contesting the elections. We do not know who put up the posters. We are going to file a complaint as it needs to be investigated,” said Rajewal over phone.

These posters have been put up when a parallel Parliament is being run by the farmers against the central government in Delhi, he added.

