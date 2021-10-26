SKM leaders to hold rallies in Ellenabad against BJP candidate

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, have decided to hold two rallies on October 27 in Ellenabad constituency which will go to bypoll on October 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seat had fallen vacant after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala had resigned from the state assembly on January 27 in support of farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Abhay, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from Ellenabad seat, has been pitted against Congress’s Pawan Beniwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Gobind Kanda (brother of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party).

Bharatiya Kisan Union state youth chief Ravi Azad said SKM leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and others will hold two kisan rallies in poll-bound Ellenabad.

“We will appeal to people not to vote for the BJP and choose anyone except Kanda. Our mission is to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidate as the Union government has failed to address our issues and has defamed us on multiple occasions,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a day after Haryananvi folk singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary announced to campaign for BJP nominee Gobind Kanda, her husband Veer Sahu announced that they will not canvass in Ellenabad.