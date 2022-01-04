Slow start to teen vaccinations in Ludhiana as only 198 turn up on Day 1

Kicked off at the national-level, the vaccination drive against Covid for the 15 to 18 age group got off to a slow start in Ludhiana on Monday, with only 198 children turning up on Day 1.

Jagraon additional deputy commissioner, Dr Nayan Jassal, who is also the nodal officer for vaccination, along with civil surgeon Dr SP Singh and councillor Mamta Ashu inaugurated the drive at UCHC Jawaddi on Monday.

As per the health department, there are around 2.25 lakh children in the 15-18 age group in Ludhiana. Despite several awareness sessions organised by the administration, the turnout on the first day, when 13 session sites were set up, was not satisfactory.

An official requesting anonymity said, “There are some apprehensions in the minds of parents, due to which, very few children showed up to get jabbed on the first day. However, we are hoping that the response improves in the coming days.”

All you need to know about vaccinations for children in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Kanishka, one of the children who got vaccinated at the urban community health centre in Jawaddi on Monday, said, “I was looking forward to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially in view of the rising Covid cases amid the Omicron threat.”

Civil surgeon Dr Singh said, “Covaxin is safe and is being administered to children in other countries too. The department will hold more awareness drives to exhort children to get vaccinated.”

From Tuesday, there will be 15 sites in the district for vaccinating children.