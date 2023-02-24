Small houses, places of worship exempted from property tax: J&K admn

At a meeting attended by Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary AK Mehta on Thursday, it was clarified by the government that those belonging to the poor and marginalised sections with houses having built-up area up to 1,000 square feet have been exempted from paying property tax.

Empty chambers at the Jammu & Kashmir high court, in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

Principal secretary, J&K housing and urban development department, Rajesh Prasad, said there was no tax liability for those having built-up area of their houses less than 1,000 sq ft. “All places of worship have also been exempted from payment of property tax,” he added.

Jammu municipal corporation commissioner Rahul Yadav said the tax was progressive in nature with low tax on smaller assets and is linked to circle rates – lower the circle rate, lower the tax liability of the owner. “The tax system also takes into account factors like age of the property, usage type and construction type to arrive on TAV for realistic capturing of value of property,” he added.

Mehta directed the officers to create awareness in their areas and come up with a simple ‘property tax calculator’ for different properties. He asked them to address the misinformation created among people and involve the elected representatives and civil society members in dissemination of information.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and Bar Association of Udhampur observed pen-down on Thursday and strongly condemned the imposition of property tax, saying the people of J&K were already reeling under financial distress owing to the ‘wrong policies’ of the administration.