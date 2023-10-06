SMC corporator, arrested for assaulting woman, booked under PSA

: A corporator of the Srinagar municipal corporation, who was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a woman, has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 is a preventive detention law under which a person is taken into custody to prevent them from acting harmfully against “the security of the state or the maintenance of the public order” in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir

The corporator, identified as Aqib Renzoo, has been shifted to Jammu after deputy commissioner, Srinagar, signed his PSA detention. Police said there were seven different FIRs registered against Renzoo in various police stations of Srinagar city.

“SMC corporator Aqib Ahmed Renzoo booked under PSA & has been lodged in Kot Balwal jail, Jammu. He has 7 FIRs against him in different police stations of Srinagar. The offences range from rioting, assault, blackmail, sexual harassment and outraging modesty etc,” the Srinagar Police posted on micro blogging site X on Friday.

On Saturday, police arrested Renzoo after a case was registered against him under sections 354, 354 A and 354 D of the Indian Penal Code at the Ram Munshi Bagh police station.

Renzoo who hails from Nishat Srinagar is the first corporator to be slapped with PSA by the administration.

