: Hundreds of SMC teachers working in state government schools on Tuesday staged a demonstration at the secretariat here, demanding regularisation of their services.

SMC teachers in Himachal Pradesh demand regularisation of services (Representational pic)

There are about 2,500 SMCs in government schools across the state. The teachers union says that despite providing services in schools in remote areas of the state for years, teachers are being exploited.

State president of SMC Teachers Association, Sunil Sharma, said that they have high expectations from chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress government.

He said that many teachers have been rendering their services for more than a decade, but no government took care of them. The age of many teachers is now 50 years and till date, the government and the department are adopting an attitude of indifference towards them.

He said the SMC teachers were teaching in schools located in the remotest parts of the state where the others don’t want to go.

He said that their only demand is regularisation of services and they don’t want any more assurances.

