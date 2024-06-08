Smooth vote transfer from Cong bolstered Altaf in South Kashmir

Besides the Gujjar community, National Conference’s MP-elect from Anantnag-Rajouri Mian Altaf, who defeated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, found pivotal support from the Congress’ base as the party was able to transfer its votes to the party not only in South Kashmir but also in Pir Panchal region comprising Rajouri and Poonch areas. Congress did not contest from three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir and instead backed the NC as part of the INDIA bloc seat-sharing arrangements. (HT File)

Congress did not contest from three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir and instead backed the NC as part of the INDIA bloc seat-sharing arrangements. The party leaders campaigned for NC candidates in all three seats helping them consolidate votes.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party was also part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, but fielded candidates in all three seats falling under the Valley after seat-sharing talks fell apart.

Congress’ former Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said every Congressman in Kashmir knew how important their votes were for the INDIA bloc and ensured enthusiastic participation in campaigning.

“In South Kashmir, the assembly segments represented by Congress saw NC candidates get good leads,” he noted, while referring to segments including Dooru, Devsar, Anantnag and Shangus where Altaf enjoyed comfortable leads.

“Even in the Rajouri and Poonch areas, Congress workers and supporters came out in large numbers to vote for the NC candidate,” he added.

Congress general secretary Mir Iqbal said party workers were actively involved in the campaigning for the INDIA bloc candidates on all three seats of Kashmir.

“We are happy that in Jammu our vote share has increased in good numbers and also in Kashmir participation from Congress workers is very good. Our party is in revival mode,” he said, adding that in the Jammu division, the alliance candidates found themselves comfortably placed.