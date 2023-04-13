Stampede horror at Vaishno Devi shrine: SMVDSB files response, high court to hear PIL on April 26

While findings of a high-level probe marked by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to then home secretary Shaleen Kabra into the death of 12 pilgrims in a stampede at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on January 1 last year remain elusive, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday filed its response to a public interest litigation (PIL) before a division bench of the J&K and Ladakh high court headed by chief justice N Kotiswar Singh.

The division bench has now directed the registry to list the matter on April 26. The PIL filed last year in September had sought directions to the J&K government to make public the enquiry report of three-member committee constituted vide government order (01-JK/ GAD) by the LG.

Besides Kabra, the panel had two other members—ADGP Mukesh Singh and then Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer. Sinha had then ordered that the probe will be completed within a week by January 7 last year.

The division bench had already issued notices to the respondents, including the SMVDSB, on September 22 last year to file a comprehensive reply.

On September 12 last year, a PIL was filed by advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed through advocate HA Siddiqui seeking directions to the J&K government, including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, to make public the enquiry report of the three-member committee.

The stampede horror had unfolded during the intervening night of December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022.

On September 22 last year, a division bench comprising the then chief justice Pankaj Mithal (presently judge of Supreme Court) and justice Sindhu Sharma while issuing notices in the PIL, had directed additional advocate general Raman Sharma to file a comprehensive reply to the PIL.

Then chief justice Pankaj Mithal and justice Sindhu Sharma had allowed a month’s time to the secretary, general administration department (GAD), principal secretary to the LG, financial commissioner (additional chief secretary) home department, ADGP Jammu zone, divisional commissioner Jammu, chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra, SSP, Reasi, SDPO Bhawan and SHO Bhawan seeking directions to the government of J&K to make public the inquiry report of the three member panel.

The matter further came to be listed on October 28 last year, February 6 and February 22 this year.

Finally, on March 2 this year, the matter came up before a division bench comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and justice Puneet Gupta.

After considering the submissions of advocate HA Siddiqui with advocate Supriya Singh Chouhan appearing for the petitioner, the division bench had adjourned the matter on the request of advocate general DC Raina, who looking into the sensitivity of the matter had assured the division bench to come up with a reply within four weeks and the matter was deferred for April 13.

On Thursday, the shrine board filed its response. However, PIL could not be taken up for hearing and the same has been directed to be listed on April 26.

At least 12 pilgrims were killed, and 16 others injured on the fateful night at the cave shrine at 2.40 am on January 1.

Survivors from Mumbai, Pathankot and Prayagraj, recalled the nightmarish experience. “We reserve the right to know, whose fault it was that took away 12 precious lives and injured scores. We had gone there to seek blessings of the deity for a prosperous New Year and not to get trampled,” Sumit Kumar, 32, of Pathankot had told HT.

