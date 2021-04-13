Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatched at gunpoint in Moga, car found abandoned 3km away
Snatched at gunpoint in Moga, car found abandoned 3km away

It appears that when the accused came to know that the victim’s car had a GPS system installed, they left the vehicle on the roadside, says the investigating officer
The incident took place around 10pm on Sunday when the victim was going to Jalandhar from Rajasthan.

Carjackers targeted the manager of a Jalandhar-based firm near Samalsar town on Sunday night and took away his Maruti Swift before abandoning it merely 3km away from the crime spot, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10pm when the victim was going to Jalandhar from Rajasthan.

Garish Kapoor, 39, of Jalandhar, told the cops that the unidentified men intercepted him and threatened him at gunpoint before fleeing with his car.

The police said that they have recovered the car and registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 379 (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25/54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Investigating officer ASI Gurnaib Singh said after snatching the car, the accused left it on the road and left in their own car.

“It appears that when the accused came to know that the victim’s car had a GPS system installed, they left the vehicle on the roadside. The accused are at large and efforts are on to nab them,” the ASI said.

