Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana

A gang of snatchers was busted with the arrest of four of its members on Monday.

Twenty-one stolen mobile phones, two motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession.

The accused are Raju Bahadur of Janta Nagar, Ravi Kumar of Indra Colony, Mohammad Gulfan of Indra Colony and Gorav alias Mungi of Ambedkar Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain said they were active in Dugri Phase-2 Market Main Double Road, Phullanwal Chowk, Pakhowal Road, Manakwal Road and Model Town.

In another case, Chandan Kumar, was arrested with a gold earing stolen on October 6. HTC