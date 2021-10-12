Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana

The snatchers were active in Dugri Phase-2 Market Main Double Road, Phullanwal Chowk, Pakhowal Road, Manakwal Road and Model Town areas of Ludhiana
Twenty-one stolen mobile phones, two motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from the snatchers in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HTFile)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 02:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of snatchers was busted with the arrest of four of its members on Monday.

Twenty-one stolen mobile phones, two motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession.

The accused are Raju Bahadur of Janta Nagar, Ravi Kumar of Indra Colony, Mohammad Gulfan of Indra Colony and Gorav alias Mungi of Ambedkar Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain said they were active in Dugri Phase-2 Market Main Double Road, Phullanwal Chowk, Pakhowal Road, Manakwal Road and Model Town.

In another case, Chandan Kumar, was arrested with a gold earing stolen on October 6. HTC

