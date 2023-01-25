Snatchers stab groundnut vendor to death in Panchkula

In a shocking case, two motorcycle-borne men stabbed an unidentified groundnut vendor to death after he resisted their snatching bid in Sector 20 on Tuesday night.

Police said as the victim collapsed, the snatchers fled with his cash, leaving him bleeding on the road.

After police were alerted, the victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he was declared dead. Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the assailants.