Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatchers take away morning walker’s gold chain in Chandigarh

Snatchers take away morning walker’s gold chain in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 03:55 AM IST

The victim, Pattu, a resident of Madrasi Colony, Maloya, Chandigarh, complained to the police that she was walking outside her house around 11 am on Monday, when a youth approached her for an LPG cylinder

A case under Sections 379-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station in Chandigarh on Monday. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 67-year-old woman out for a morning walk near her house in Maloya became the latest victim of snatchers.

The victim, Pattu, a resident of Madrasi Colony, Maloya, complained to the police that she was walking outside her house around 11 am on Monday, when a youth approached her for an LPG cylinder.

As she couldn’t understand what he wanted, she turned to call her neighbour. Meanwhile, the youth, who was wearing a black jacket and a lower, snatched her gold chain, weighing 20 gm, and fled the scene with his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle outside the street.

A case under Sections 379-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station on Monday. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP