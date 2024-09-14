Snatchers target government lecturer outside her house in Mohali’s Phase 11

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a government schoolteacher’s gold chain outside her house in Phase 11, Mohali, on Thursday morning. Video grab of the snatching incident that happened in Mohali’s Phase 11. (HT)

Harpal Kaur, who teaches at a government school in Sector 47, Chandigarh, told police that she was watering plants outside her house around 6.30 am, when two youths on a motorcycle targeted her.

Kaur reported that a young man, around 25 years old, approached her under the pretence of asking for an address. As she turned to respond, the youth suddenly grabbed her gold chain and pushed her to the ground. His accomplice, waiting nearby on a motorcycle, quickly helped him flee the scene.

The stolen gold chain weighs around 22 gm, according to the victim’s statement. Fortunately, Kaur was not seriously injured, though she was shaken by the incident.

A case under Section 304 of BNS was registered at the Phase-11 police station.