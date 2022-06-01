Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snatchers target woman out for a walk in Manimajra

The woman raised the alarm and ran after the snatchers, but they managed to slip into the gullies. (HT)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two youths snatched a woman’s mobile phone while she was out for an evening walk in Manimajra on Monday.

In her complaint, Savita, 36, a resident of NIC Manimajra, said two youths came from behind and ran away after snatching the mobile phone that she was holding in her hand. She raised the alarm and ran after the accused, but they managed to slip into the gullies.

On her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.

