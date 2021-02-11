Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh
Two motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted a 45-year-old woman sitting in the sun outside her house in Sector 40 on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The complainant, Anju, said around 12.15pm, she saw two men arrive on a motorcycle. While one walked towards her, another waited on the two-wheeler. Suddenly, the first man tried to snatch her chain. But, she held onto it, causing it to break. The snatcher fled with a part of the chain, while the remaining was left in Anju’s hand.

On her complaint, a case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-29 police station. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to nab the accused.

