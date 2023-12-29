: In a wake-up call for those experiencing disruptive sleep patterns, sudden awakenings with breathlessness, and persistent fatigue, health experts warn that it might be more than just harmless snoring. Snoring could be sign of sleep apnea, warn Ludhiana health experts (Shutterstock)

The culprit could be obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a potentially critical sleep disorder.

Sleep apnea is a prevalent condition wherein breathing halts and restarts numerous times during sleep, hindering the body’s ability to receive sufficient oxygen, hampering its productivity.

Explaining the symptoms, professor Dr. Manish Munjal, head of the ear, nose, and throat department at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said, “Individuals experiencing multiple episodes of waking up from sleep to gasp and louder-than-usual snoring, coupled with persistent daytime dizziness despite adequate sleep time, should consult an ENT professional.

“These could be indicative of obstructive sleep apnea, significantly impacting the quality of sleep. One major cause of OSA is obesity, a consequence of changing lifestyles. Those who are obese or have enlarged tonsils, or adenoids are more prone to suffering from sleep apnea. This condition can even affect children as young as six months, albeit for different reasons. Treatment options vary, ranging from lifestyle changes to surgical interventions, depending on the severity of the case.”

Addressing the alarming surge in statistics related to patients impacted by sleep apnea, Dr. Rajeev Kapila, an ENT expert from Deep Hospital, reveals findings from various studies.

In the 1990s, only 3-4% of the population was affected by OSA. Subsequent studies in 2004-2006 reported an increase to 16-20%, and the latest study conducted in 2022 indicates a staggering 32% of the population is now affected by sleep apnea, with nearly every third person experiencing some form of the disorder.

“Apnea occurs when a patient stops breathing or experiences minimal airflow during sleep. This results in decreased oxygen saturation in the body, sending signals to the brain that wake the person with a jolt. To compensate for these low oxygen levels, the heart pumps harder each time the person awakens after a temporary breathing cessation. In the long run, this can lead to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and failures. This explains why sudden heart attacks often occur in the middle of the night. In addition to heart ailments, sleep apnea can contribute to diabetes, stroke, and sexual dysfunction in both males and females, significantly impacting family and work life,” Kapila said.

Dr. Kapila emphasises that sleep apnea can stem from various underlying causes, including issues in the nose, palate, and tongue. He notes a direct correlation with obesity, indicating that the disorder intensifies with weight gain and decreases with weight loss.

Sharing further insights into OSA, Dr. Navneet Kumar, head of the ENT department at Christian Medical College and Hospital, emphasises that instances of sleep apnea are higher in areas with a predominantly obese population, as overweight and shorter individuals are more prone to the disorder. Individuals must consult a doctor if they observe irregular sleep patterns. Diagnosis of sleep apnea involves a sleep study conducted by professionals, where patient sleep activities, including ECG, brain activity, and hand movements, are observed through various equipment to assess severity and determine the appropriate course of treatment.”