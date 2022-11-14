Snow disrupts traffic in Lahaul-Spiti, mercury drops in Himachal

High-altitude regions of tribal Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts experienced fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours. Snow brought traffic to a halt in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Lahaul-Spiti district.

“It is snowing in Lahaul and Spiti district due to which all roads are closed for all types of vehicles. Local residents and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel,” district superintendent of police Manav Verma said in an advisory.

Kumkumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district experienced 5.8cm of snowfall, while Keylong also received a fresh spell of snow. The high-altitude regions of Bharmaur and Pangi in the Chamba district also recorded snowfall. The high-altitude regions in Mandi, Kinnaur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Kullu districts also experienced fresh snowfall, which brought temperatures down by several notches. A drop of 3 to 5 degrees was recorded in the temperature. Keylong was the coldest place in the state with the minimum dropping to minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the Kaza in Kinnaur recorded minus 0.2 degree Celsius during the past 24 hours. The Meteorological department (MeT) has issued an alert for snowfall and rain for the high-altitude areas of the state today.

The state capital Shimla also experienced intermittent snow spells.

“In five districts of the state, there has been light to moderate snowfall. Also, the hill town of Manali and hill resort Narkanda in Shimla district witnessed snowfall. The temperature has come down during the past 24 hours in the state. The temperature is expected to drop during the next 24 hours in the region,” said IMD Head, Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul.

The snowfall in tourist destinations Kufri, Narkanda and Manali has increased the tourist rush from the nearby states of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

“It is beautiful to experience. I have come for the first time here to Shimla. It is very cold, we are waiting for snowfall,” said a tourist from Assam.

The tourists coming from the neighbouring state here are feeling severe cold conditions. But, the residents of hill state have found that the winter has set late and the snowfall will be delayed for December despite the snowfall being started.

“Generally the cold conditions in high hills begin in October, I have come from Dalhousie as my friends from Assam wanted to come to Shimla. Here the cold conditions have increased. This year, the winter is late and snowfall will also be delayed, but still, the temperature has dropped here in comparison to Chandigarh,” said Rohan, a local from Dalhousie.

Tourists coming from neighbouring states are seeming to be happy to enjoy the cold climate conditions and are waiting for snow.

“We arrived today morning, weather conditions are very cold here. We could not enjoy much, it is very cold here, we are waiting for snowfall which would be wonderful,” said a tourist from Punjab.