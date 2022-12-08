Snow forecast for Himachal but no rain likely in Chandigarh

While there are chances of light rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday owing to a fresh Western Disturbance, dry weather is likely to continue in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD officials, while the middle and top parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to be affected, the low hills and plains will remain dry, as the Western Disturbance isn’t strong enough. In Chandigarh as well, only partly cloudy weather is expected.

On the mercury front, while the maximum temperature may drop, the minimum temperature can rise due to the cloudy weather.

Meanwhile, the day temperature went down from 24.8°C on Tuesday to 23.8°C on Wednesday, but was still 1.2 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the night temperature went up from 8.6°C to 10.2°C, also 3.7 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 11°C.

AQI remains ‘poor’

The air quality remained poor in several parts of the city on Wednesday. At the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQM) in Sector 53, the average AQI of the past 24 hours, measured at 8pm, was 253, which is considered poor.

It was 144 (moderate) at Sector-22 station and 97 (satisfactory) at the Sector-25 station.