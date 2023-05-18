Snow leopards caught on camera in rare sighting at J&K’s Kishtwar National Park

The research team of the department of wildlife protection in Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed the presence of snow leopards at the high-altitude Kishtwar National Park based on camera trap photographs of the large cat. A snow leopard roaming around the Kishtwar National Park, in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)

Multiple photographs of snow leopards were captured in camera traps, which had been set up prior to the fresh spell of snowfall at the national park, an official said.

In one of the frames, three snow leopards have been captured roaming around the pristine snow-covered landscape in the Renai catchment of the national park.

The images showcase the remarkable adaptability of the elusive, camera-shy species, well-suited to thrive in the challenging high-altitude environment of Kishtwar, the official added.

Expressing his joy over the sighting, chief wildlife warden Suresh Kumar Gupta said it came as an affirmation of the effectiveness of the park’s conservation strategies — which encompasses habitat protection, anti-poaching initiatives, community engagement and scientific research. He appreciated the efforts of the research team led by Jammu regional wildlife warden Dr Kumar MK and Kishtwar’s Chenab division wildlife warden Majid Bashir Mintoo.

“These combined efforts have created a conducive environment for the snow leopard population to flourish within the park’s boundaries and adjoining areas,” Gupta said.

The snow leopard holds immense ecological significance, acting as a keystone species in maintaining the delicate balance of the ecosystem. By conserving the apex predator, the national park also safeguards the diverse range of wildlife that co-exist within its boundaries, including the Himalayan ibex, musk deer, and numerous avian species.

“This sighting of the snow leopard in the Renai area reinforces the importance of protected areas in safeguarding endangered species and underscores the need for collaborative initiatives involving local communities, governments and conservation organisations,” he said.

Earlier, the department of wildlife protection, through an outsourced scientific study, had also captured two snow leopards in a single frame at a camera trap in Nanth Nallah.

This study was part of a snow leopard population assessment and biodiversity documentation of protected areas.

The Kishtwar National Park in Jammu, which encompasses breathtaking alpine meadows, snow-capped peaks and lush green forests, is renowned for its diverse array of flora and fauna and serves as a vital ecological corridor for many wildlife species.