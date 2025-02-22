Snow, rain bring relief from dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir

After two days of intermittent rains and snowfall, weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday bringing much relief from the drought-like conditions in the Himalayan valley. After two days of intermittent rains and snowfall, weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday bringing much relief from the drought-like conditions in the Himalayan valley. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the past 24 hours till Friday morning, J&K witnessed light to moderate rain and snow at most places with moderate to heavy snowfall over higher reaches.

“In Jammu’s Chenab valley and south Kashmir’s mountains, there was moderate to heavy rains and snowfall at some places. In Valley’s central and northern parts there were light to moderate rains in plains and light snowfall in mountains,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

The MeT said in an update that Banihal received a snowfall depth of 15 cm, Pahalgam in south Kashmir received 13 cm snowfall, Bhaderwah 9 cm and Gulmarg 7cm.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Batote at 48 mm, Bhaderwah received 41 mm, Kukernag in south Kashmir 27 mm and Srinagar 11 mm.

Ahmad said that the weather will now improve for the next four days.

“The weather will be clear till the afternoon of February 25 after which there are chances of moderate to heavy rains and snowfall in J&K,” he said.

He predicted a moderate to heavy spell between February 25-27. “We will get further relief from dry conditions between February 25 to 27,” he said.

The MeT update said: “The weather from February 25 to 28 will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain and snow at most places with isolated heavy rain and snow over both Kashmir Division & Jammu Division during the above period,” the update said.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum of 11.5 degree Celsius on Friday while Kupwara in north Kashmir was highest at 13.5 degree Celsius. Gulmarg was cold during the day as well at 2 degree Celsius.

In Jammu, the city recorded a high of 24 degrees Celsius followed by 20.2 degree Celsius at Katra.

Rains, snowfall rejuvenate Achabal spring

The rains and snowfall have improved the water levels in all the rivers, lakes and springs of Kashmir valley, particularly rejuvenating the south Kashmir’s Achabal spring.

After two days of intermittent rains in plains and snowfall in mountains, the water level in river Jhelum and all the lakes and springs have relatively come up. Jhelum, this winter, has been flowing at record low levels owing to 80 percent of deficit precipitation this winter.

This spring has been a perpetual source of drinking water for the people and has also irrigated the fields.

“The water of the spring has rejuvenated the water supply lines of major areas,” said an official of Jal Shakti department.

The MeT has predicted a moderate to heavy spell of rain and snowfall from February 25.