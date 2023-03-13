Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal, bad weather predicted till March 17

The administration in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur has advised tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the higher reaches of the state got fresh spell of snowfall on Monday afternoon.

A yellow alert had been issued for thunderstorm accompanied with lightening on Monday and March 14 and 17 in eight districts of Himachal except Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. The higher reaches of the state got fresh spell of snowfall on Monday afternoon and bad weather predicted till March 17. (Birbal Sharma/ HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre has forecast rain and snowfall in mid and high hills till March 17.

A yellow alert had been issued for thunderstorm accompanied with lightening on Monday and March 14 and 17 in eight districts except Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul-Spiti police informed through its social media handles that snowfall had begun at South Portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang.

“Local people and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather, travel only in case of emergency,” said the Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma.

Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Surender Paul said that a fresh western disturbance was active over the north-west Himalayas which would bring rain and snowfall for next few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner, Kinnaur, Torul S Ravish said that she has also advised people to avoid going to high altitude areas.

She said as per the forecast of the Meteorological Centre, there may be heavy rain and snowfall in the district during for next five days.

Keeping this in view, local residents and tourists should avoid travelling or go hiking in high altitude area, she said.

She has urged all gram panchayat heads, NGOs, trackers and citizens to spread this message to as many people as possible, so that any untoward incident can be avoided. In the event of any kind of natural disaster or incident, people can inform the District Disaster Management Operation Centre on the telephone number 8580819827, 9459457587, 01786-223155, and toll-free number 1077, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Above normal temperatures

Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state were recorded above normal on Monday. Una was the warmest place in the state recording day temperature of 33.4ºCelsius while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was coldest where night temperature was recorded at -0.8ºC.