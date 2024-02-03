Snowfall throws life out of gear in HP, 720 roads closed

Snowfall and rain during the last 24 hours disrupted normal life in the high-altitude regions of Himachal and 720 roads across nine districts were blocked for traffic. Disruptions were also reported in at least 2, 2443 electricity lines. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more snowfall on February 3 and 4. Parked cars covered with snow in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

More than 250 main and lateral roads were closed in the high-altitude regions of Shimla district. Khadrala in Shimla received the highest 35cm snowfall. In Shimla town, 5cm snowfall was recorded and 17cm in Kufri. The main roads in Shimla town, including the one leading to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and hospital, were thrown open in the evening. Manali experienced a record 30. 1cm snowfall in Kullu district and Kasol 3cm. The minimum temperature in Manali plummeted to - 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Shimla mayor Surender Chauhan supervised the road clearance operations. Deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap said snow clearance operations were on at a war-footing.

Saharan in Rampur Bushar, famous for its ancient temple, recorded 10cm snowfall. Heavy snowfall disrupted the road network in Chamba with 161 roads still shut and 707 electricity lines disrupted. IMD did not have data pertaining to snowfall in Narkanda.

Bharmaur in Chamba received 25cm of snowfall, Saloni 21cm. Rohru, Rampur, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Theogh and Chopal sub-divisions remained cut off from the district headquarters for the second consecutive day.

The road to Rampur Bushar was closed due to snowfall in Kufri and Narkanda, and Theog-Hatkoti road connecting Jubbal, Kotkhai and Rohru was blocked at Kharapathar. The backward region of Dodrakwar also remained aloof due to the closure of the Chansal road.

As many as 67 roads were closed in the Kullu district. Kothi recorded the heaviest snowfall of 35cm.

Gradual rise in Tourist influx

The tourist influx was gradually increasing. “We are hopeful that tourist influx will increase in coming days,” says Kullu Hotel and Restaurateurs Association president Anup Thakur

The roads leading to the strategic Rohtang Tunnel connecting the south and North portal were closed for traffic. Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena held a meeting with officers to review the situation arising after snowfall.