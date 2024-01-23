Snowless Gulmarg: Prolonged dry spell may cast shadow on nat’l winter sports

With days left for the fourth national winter games which will be held in the first week of February in Gulmarg, there is no fervour about the games due to the missing snow this year. View of the snowless meadows of ski resort, in Gulmarg. (PTI)

So far, Gulmarg is yet to receive any major snowfall and skiing or activities related to winter games are yet to begin and mood among the ski enthusiasts is missing and they are eagerly waiting for good snowfall.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The ski ice rink in the middle of the ski resort looks drab with no activity there as sun shines brightly on the rink. The resort from past 10 days is witnessing above normal day temperature and neither skiers nor athletes are visible anywhere. “It used to be perfect time when both local and foreign skiers could be seen everywhere at this resort. This time nobody is here. Gulmarg is missing its snow as well as its winter color,” said Fareed Ahmad, a ski trainer from neighbouring Tangmarg. “No winter sports activities will be visible here till it snows,” he said. “We hope it snows here which will bring back life and winter tourism in Gulmarg.”

Another tourist guide, Tariq Ahmad, who himself is a good skier, said this was the time when young and old skiers, schoolchildren and youth could be seen skiing here. “Unfortunately, missing snow has changed everything here. We had never imagined April like sunshine in January here.”

A senior tourism department officer in Gulmarg said fate of 4th Khelo India Winter Games will depend on snow. “Winter games are not feasible until it snows. The weather department had predicted snow in the coming days, which can make this place fit for national winter games like the past years.”

The government, however, isn’t taking any chances, in run up to holding of these games. Baramulla deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa on Monday convened a meeting of officers concerned at Gulmarg Golf Club.

During the meeting, the DC conducted a thorough review of arrangements related to the conduct of the winter games. “The DC issued directives to the departments concerned, urging them to adopt a cohesive approach to ensure the event’s resounding success and also underscored the importance of making all essential arrangements, such as health provisions, accommodation, sanitation, traffic regulation, lodging and other facilities well in advance with a focus on seamless execution,” a government spokesman said adding that Minga Sherpa further highlighted the pivotal role of national games in promoting the tourism sector and stressed the significance of successfully conducting the games, as it would subsequently enhance tourist influx which will help in boosting the economy of the district.

Last year, over 1,500 athletes from across the country had competed in 11 different winter-sports disciplines. The games concluded on February 14.

Gulmarg last year donned a white mantle as more than 10ft of snow was recorded at the resort in January and early February months. This year, even the peaks of Gulmarg have few inches of snow.

“The main attraction of the event will be snow shoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock. It all depends upon the snow. And everybody is praying for it,” said an officer of the youth services and sports department.