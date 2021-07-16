Social media helps Chandigarh Police reunite 12-year-old with family

Social media has helped the Chandigarh Police in reuniting a 12-year-old boy with his family. The anti-human trafficking unit traced the family of the boy lodged in Snehalaya despite his inability to disclose details of his parents and residential address.

ASI Rishilal on interaction with the boy at Snehalaya, Maloya, found that he could not disclose the name of his parents and other details. “He just said his parents exchanged new utensils with old clothes,” he added.

The ASI said, “I had gone to my native village in Kurukshetra recently and on reaching the Pipli bus stop, saw some people engaged in same profession of selling utensils. I enquired about the parents of the child and they said there was a WhatsApp group of their community. They shared the boy’s image in their group.”

He added, “Mobile numbers were shared with each other to find clues and the same day, I received a call informing that the boy belongs to Ludhiana. His parents later called me and I asked them to come to Chandigarh. On their arrival, the boy’s custody was handed over to them.”