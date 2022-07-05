Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches

UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and crèches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. After finding various discrepancies, the service of a child welfare officer/in-charge has been terminated.

While the department didn’t reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave. Therefore, the person who had been looking after the overall functioning of the crèches in the city has been sacked.

During the visit, it was found that the procurement process of necessary toys and other materials had been delayed and directions were issued that the procurement should be completed within a month.

It was also found that seven posts of bal sevikas were vacant in various crèches. Even the maintenance of the premises was not up to the mark and UT chief engineer was directed to review the premises at regular intervals and that necessary maintenance should be carried out through the civil, electrical, public health and horticulture wings. The Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, was also inspected and directions were issued to make it operational by August 1.

It was found that in the crèches of Sectors 37 and 45, illegal occupants were residing in small hutments. Accordingly, directions were issued to the SDMs concerned for taking necessary action for their early eviction. Pawar directed the officials that sufficient staff in the form of gardeners and safai karamcharis should be made available in Bal Bhawan and Sector 54 crèche. The department was directed that contact lists of emergency and public utilities of the nearest dispensary, local police station, fire services and the ambulance should be prominently displayed at each crèche.

During the visit, it was also found that the admission form in crèches was being distributed to the applicants at the price of ₹50. Pawar told the officials that admission forms should be distributed to the applicants free of cost and the same be made available on the website.

