Sohana SHO misbehaves with SP in drunken stupor, suspended

Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:40 AM IST

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said this was not the first time that Gurjeet Singh had misbehaved with a senior officer in a drunken stupor. (HT PHOTO )
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Sohana station house officer Gurjeet Singh was suspended on Thursday for misbehaving with an SP-rank officer in an inebriated state and refusing to obey his orders.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni suspended inspector Gurjeet Singh on grounds of dereliction of duty.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said this was not the first time that Gurjeet Singh had misbehaved with a senior officer in a drunken stupor. “He had previously misbehaved with a deputy superintendent of police, but had been let off with a warning. He would often turn up to work under the influence of alcohol, and multiple complaints had been filed against him by the public and his colleagues.”

SSP Soni said, “Gurjeet Singh has been suspended and sent to Police Lines. Indiscipline will not be tolerated. Officers are expected to perform their duties diligently.”

