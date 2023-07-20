Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Golf meet: Sohraab, Ojaswini emerge category D winners

Golf meet: Sohraab, Ojaswini emerge category D winners

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 20, 2023 03:59 AM IST

India’s top-notch professional golfer Karandeep Kochhar, who trained at the club greens as a youngster, gave away the prizes to the winners of Chandigarh Golf Club Junior and Sub-Junior Tournament

Sohraab Singh Talwar and Ojaswini Saraswat played a top-class game to emerge victorious in the boys’ category D and girls’ category D event during the Chandigarh Golf Club Junior and Sub-Junior Tournament at the club greens on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh Golf Club Junior and Sub-Junior Tournament on Wednesday saw over 100 entries from players aged 5 to 17. (HT Photo)
The tournament saw over 100 entries from players aged 5 to 17. This is the second tournament of the circuit out of a total of five to be held. India’s top-notch professional golfer Karandeep Kochhar, who trained at the club greens as a youngster, gave away the prizes to the winners.

In the putting competition, Tanish Dham and Niyammat Jakhar emerged victorious in the boys’ and girls’ sections, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ayaan Gupta (70) in the boys’ and Jia Kataria (74) in the girls’ category were the gross winners.

Playing in the boys’ category F event, Nihaal Cheema with a score of 31 was the winner. Divleen Kaur with a score of 39 was the winner in the girls’ category F event.

In the boys’ category E event, Divjot Gupta emerged as the champion while Aarshiya Hooda was the winner in the girls’ category E event.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
