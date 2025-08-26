Solan educator nurturing values with education

Shashi Paul, 39, is the only teacher from Himachal Pradesh to be selected for the National Teachers’ Award. Paul, a teacher in Government Model Centre, Primary Shamror School, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, has been working towards inclusive, value-based education over the past 14 years of his career. He began his career as an educator on August 11, 2011, as a Junior Basic Teacher at GPS Niyari, a remote primary school in the hilly terrain of Solan. From that moment, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that no child, regardless of background, is left behind. Shashi Paul, 39 (File)

His key initiatives and contributions include implementing multi-grade, multi-level teaching strategies tailored to individual learning levels, promoting sports and co-curricular development.

During COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, he initiated online classes using WhatsApp and Google Meet. Despite initial uncertainty, regular engagement helped students and parents adapt. He also started free online coaching for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) entrance exams in which 211 students got selected for JNVs (2021–2025) and 24 students received SJMMSE scholarships.

He also developed English workbooks (classes 1–5) in 2022 and all-subject workbooks (classes 1–2) in 2024 under Samagra Shiksha, Himachal Pradesh. He also conducted training sessions for teachers on English-medium instruction and innovative classroom practices. Paul helped set up a modern ICT Lab with 10 computers at GCPS Shamror and established experiential learning labs promoting practical and inquiry-based learning.

He strives to reduce dropouts and support students in building aspirations for higher education and personal growth. He also got the Best Teacher Award (2022) by DIET Solan and the district Best Teacher Award.

“Over the years, I have endeavoured not only to teach but to transform; the classroom, the student’s life, and the community’s perspective on education. My personal motto, “Right Directions, Bright Future,” reflects my belief that with proper guidance and support, every child can thrive” said Paul while talking to HT