Solan youth killed in Pinjore hit-and-run

A 21-year-old youth from Solan was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Pinjore on early Monday morning. An injured Lakhwinder was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased, Lakhwinder, was getting down from a truck for a quick bite at a roadside dhaba when he was hit by a speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift.

His cousin, Harpreet, 23, also hailing from Solan, told the police that he is a truck driver. On Monday morning, he and Lakhwinder were headed from Baddi to Banur in his truck to deliver medicines. On the way, they stopped at Shivalik Dhaba in Rampur Siudi village, Pinjore, around 4.30 am, when the accident took place.

An injured Lakhwinder was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police have lodged an FIR against the absconding car driver at the Pinjore police station.

