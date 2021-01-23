Solar carts introduced for birdwatchers at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Friday launched two solar-powered carts for the birdwatchers of the city at Sukhna Lake.

The energy-efficient service started by the UT forest and wildlife department will be free for all visitors, especially senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with physical disabilities.

The solar vehicles were flagged off by UT adviser Manoj Parida.

On the occasion, chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai informed that every year hundreds of migratory birds like Brahmi ducks, common pochards, red-crusted pochards, geese, shell ducks, marsh ducks, diving ducks, coots, stilts, hill kingfisher, mallards, pintails, cormorants, Siberian ducks, cranes, storks, sandpipers etc travel thousands of miles to reach Sukhna Lake to escape the harsh winter of their habitats.

These migratory birds start arriving at the lake from early November and their stay lasts till March or April, depending on the climatic conditions.