Soldier dies by suicide inside army camp in J&K’s Samba

A soldier on Friday allegedly died by suicide inside an army camp in Samba district, said officials. The soldier allegedly shot himself dead inside Mehashwar Army camp with his service weapon. The deceased belonged to 14 Maratha Light Infantry. He was presently posted at 168 Samba Brigade. “The soldier was on guard duty at the Maheshwar Gate when he allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon around 2.10 am on Friday,” said officials. Body of the deceased was shifted to Samba district hospital for post-mortem.

The soldier allegedly shot himself dead inside Mehashwar Army camp with his service weapon. (Representational Photo)

The deceased hailed from Sangli district in Maharashtra. While police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC, Army has also ordered a court of inquiry. On Thursday, a BSF jawan had shot himself dead at the Chilyari border post along the International Border (IB) in Samba district.