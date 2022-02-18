Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Soldier on leave goes missing, Chandigarh police launch probe

Chandigarh police have launched a probe after a soldier, who was supposed to return from leave on February 8, went missing.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police have launched a probe after a soldier, who was supposed to return from leave on February 8, went missing.

Brig Giriraj Singh from Western Command, Chandimandir, complained to the police that Naik Raj Kumar Khatik was granted 30-day paid leave from January 10 to February 8.

The soldier hails from Visheshwar Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and lives in the government accommodation in Sector E, Chandimandir Cantt.

Brig Singh reported that according to Khatik’s wife he was missing since January 25 and had neither returned home nor reported for duty.

Taking note of the complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station and are working to trace the soldier.

