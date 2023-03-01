Solid waste management plant, smart parking to be taken up in Chandigarh MC House meeting

The municipal corporation (MC) will take up projects including the integrated solid waste processing plant and smart parking during the House meeting on March 6. Once approved, tenders for both projects will be floated.

The civic body has accepted the recommendations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environment Engineering Research Institution (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur, for the upcoming integrated solid waste processing plant. In line with the recommendations, wet waste will be converted into biomethane and compressed natural gas (CNG), while dry waste will be converted into refuse-derived fuel.

The tender for the state-of-the-art plant will be floated after the approval from the house and it will be ready and completed within two years. The project will be allotted for a total of 27 years, including two years for construction, and 25 years for operation and maintenance. The material recovery facility (MRF) will also be operated and maintained by the private party.

Aimed at effectively tackling the city’s daily waste generation of 550 metric tonnes, the new plant, with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day, will comprise three facilities — one each for dry, wet and horticulture waste. Spread over 20 acres, it will be set up on a part of the Dadumajra landfill after the area is cleared. Of the 550 MT waste generated in the city daily, around 200 MT is dry and 350 MT is wet.

The House will also take up the project of smart parking in the city, for which a team of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has designed the plan — covering the introduction of a FASTag-enabled parking management system at the 89 city parking lots. Drivers without FASTag will also be able to pay for the parking with other digital payment methods.

During the recent meeting, UT advisor Dharam Pal said 25% of the 89 parking lots will be converted into smart parking within 30 days of allotment of work.

The new parking system will include a mobile app for booking parking slots, separate parking for two-wheelers, proper demarcated parking slots, dynamic pricing and parking availability status to be managed by the central control centre.

There is also a proposal to introduce automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) to check car theft and revenue leakage. The technology is supported by processes to match the vehicle’s licence plate registration, facial image of the motorist and the payment transaction.