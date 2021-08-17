Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Solitary transfer of Mullanpur Dakha SHO raises eyebrows
chandigarh news

Solitary transfer of Mullanpur Dakha SHO raises eyebrows

Inspector Jagjit Singh, through a solitary transfer order by Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sohal, was shifted to police lines on Monday
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali alleged that the transfer came after police arrangements made at an Independence Day function organised by him left local Congress leaders displeased. (HT File)

The abrupt transfer of Mullanpur Dakha station house officer (SHO), a day after he made elaborate security arrangements for an event held by a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA, has raised eyebrows.

Inspector Jagjit Singh, through a solitary transfer order by Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal, was shifted to police lines on Monday.

Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali alleged that the transfer came after police arrangements made at an Independence Day function organised by him left local Congress leaders displeased.

While the MLA’s event was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, the Mullanpur Dakha municipal council, led by the Congress, also organised a function at the MC office.

Captain Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the Dakha bypolls in October 2019, was also present on the occasion, where MC chief Telu Ram Bansal hoisted the national flag.

Through a written request, Ayali had requested the police to make security and other arrangements at his event’s venue as per protocol, after which senior officials told the local SHO to do the needful. Following the instructions, SHO Jagjit Singh deputed security, traffic police and a special team to perform the guard of honour for the national flag.

This didn’t sit well with the Congress leaders, Ayali alleged, and the SSP was pressured to transfer the SHO.

When contacted, SSP Sohal, while refusing to go into specifics, said it was an internal matter. “The SHO has been transferred on administrative grounds,” he said.

Congress leaders belonging to the area refused to comment on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP