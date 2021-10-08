Some goons protested my visit: JP Dalal

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal on Thursday said ‘a few goons’ had protested his visit to the Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Bhiwani, where he attended a degree felicitation programme on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Pahari village in his constituency Loharu in Bhiwani district, Dalal said ‘some goons’ took control of the main gate of the girls college and due to this, many students could not attend the programme.

“Our police are not weak. We had directed them to stay calm while maintaining the law and order during the protests. We have identified some miscreants who have been protesting my visits on behest of some Opposition leaders,” he said.

“These people want to disrupt the atmosphere and destabilise peace in Loharu and Bhiwani. A Congress leader had called many people not to allow my gathering but people did not listen to her,” he added.

Dalal said he is ready to resign as a minister and MLA if he has committed any sin in the last two years.

“I have been visiting my constituency every week and taking note of all problems. I had thought many times of resigning but I took my decision back after seeing the faith being reposed by you. If you think I did anything wrong, I will resign,” he added.

Police had arrested a few farmers nearly five kilometres away from the venue and later released them. Farmers had blocked roads in Bhiwani and Hisar to demand farmers’ release and opened these roads later.