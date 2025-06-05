Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Son among two held for killing Rewari man

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 05, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Kasola police station house officer Shiv Dharshan said that the accused were taken on one-day remand and that the police are yet to recover the weapon used in the crime.

Rewari police have arrested a man and his friend for allegedly throwing his father’s body near a canal before killing him, said police.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Kumar and his friend Pawan, both residents of Sangwari village in Rewari. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused have been identified as Mohit Kumar and his friend Pawan, both residents of Sangwari village in Rewari.The case dates back to May 30, when the police recovered the body of an unknown person who was later identified as Lal Singh.

“The accused Mohit said that he along with his brother Rohit and friend Pawan killed his father and later threw his body near a canal on May 30. Mohit said that his father was an alcoholic and he used to beat up his mother frequently. Mohit claimed that they wanted to open a dhaba on their land but his father asked them to give rent and then their differences escalated,” the SHO added.

