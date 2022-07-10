Son killed 64-year-old farmer for property: Ludhiana police

A day after a 64-year-old farmer was found murdered in his cattle shed in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha, police booked his son for murder on Saturday.

The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, allegedly murdered his father, Jagdev Singh, for their ancestral property.

A cop, privy to the investigation, on condition of anonymity, said, “Jassi wanted to grab his siblings’ share of property.” His younger brother is in Canada, while his sister is settled in the United States of America.

“The complainant, Jassi, was booked on the basis of CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, and the evidence collected from the spot,” he added. While the accused is on the run, a probe is on to find his accomplices.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said the police had lodged a murder case against unidentified accused under Section 302 (murder) and 452 (house-trespass).

A special investigation team (SIT), comprising superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harwinder Singh Khaira, inspector Vinod Kumar, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, who is also the SHO of the Doraha police station is investigating the case.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Ludhiana woman booked for death due to negligence

Ludhiana A day after an elderly man was killed in Birmi village, his neighbour was booked for causing death due to negligence on Saturday. The accused, Harpal Kaur Palo of Birmi village, a widow, had allegedly pushed the victim, Ram Lok, 60, during a heated argument over the placement of cots and flowerpots outside the victims’ house. The victim’s son, Haswinder Singh, in his complaint, said, “The accused had put a flower pots and folding cots outside the main gate of our house on July 8. My father asked her to remove them, but Palo started arguing with him. Hearing raised voices, my mother and sister rushed outside, following which Palo started hurling abuses at them as well. When my father objected, she pushed him to the ground, after which he fell unconscious.” The complainant said they rushed Ram Lok to the hospital, but he succumbed on the way. Assistant sub-inspector Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Both families indulged in a spat over a petty issue. Palo has been booked under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested.”

Trader ends life by jumping into river in HP, four booked

Ludhiana Fifteen days after a trader died by suicide after jumping into the Parvati River, near Manikaran Sahib, in Himachal Pradesh, police booked four men for abetment for abetment on Saturday. The victim’s wife, in her complaint, said her husband had gone to Manikaran Sahib in Himachal Pradesh on June 23, where he parked his scooter on the roadside and jumped into the river. Later, the complainant found a suicide note under the seat of the scooter, in which he had blamed Anil Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Rajinder Kumar and Kulwinder Kumar for forcing him to take the extreme step. The victim was embroiled in a monetary dispute with the accused, who were refusing to return the money he had lent them. Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman had filed a complaint on June 28 and after conducting a probe, a case was registered at the Division 7 police station under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A hunt is on for their arrest.

City sees three cases of snatching in a day

Ludhiana Three separate incidents of snatching were reported in the city on Friday. In the first case, two motorcycle-borne men snatched a gold bracelet, two gold rings and ₹52,200 from 63-year-old Vijay Madaan, a resident of Bhora village. The complainant said he was taking a walk near his house after dinner when the men stopped him, and stripped him of his valuables. In the second case, three unidentified men intercepted Johny Kumar of Majra Khurd while he was on his way home after work and took off with his bike after threatening him with bodily harm near Fatehpuri Morh. In another incident, a woman, Pooja Kujara of Haibowal, lost her handbag, containing ₹30,000 cash, to bike-borne snatchers at Palika Market in Brindaban Road. In all three cases, unidentified accused were booked under Section 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is on to identify and arrest the accused.

